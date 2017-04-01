LIVE BLOG: UNC Vs. Oregon #UNCon2

The South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks flags on the court prior to tip-off. (Photo by Chris Steppig/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Steppig, 2017 NCAA Photos)

North Carolina is playing in its 20th Final Four after winning the South region. UNC beat Kentucky 75-73 on a last-second shot from Luke Maye in the region final.

Oregon is in its first Final Four since 1939 after winning the Midwest region. Oregon beat Kansas 74-60 to advance.

The winner plays Gonzaga, 77-73 winners against South Carolina in the early semifinal, for the national championship Monday night.

