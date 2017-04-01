LIVE BLOG: UNC Vs. Oregon #UNCon2

North Carolina is playing in its 20th Final Four after winning the South region. UNC beat Kentucky 75-73 on a last-second shot from Luke Maye in the region final.
Oregon is in its first Final Four since 1939 after winning the Midwest region. Oregon beat Kansas 74-60 to advance.
The winner plays Gonzaga, 77-73 winners against South Carolina in the early semifinal, for the national championship Monday night.
