LIVE BLOG: UNC Vs. Oregon #UNCon2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:22 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

North Carolina is playing in its 20th Final Four after winning the South region. UNC beat Kentucky 75-73 on a last-second shot from Luke Maye in the region final.

Oregon is in its first Final Four since 1939 after winning the Midwest region. Oregon beat Kansas 74-60 to advance.

The winner plays Gonzaga, 77-73 winners against South Carolina in the early semifinal, for the national championship Monday night.

