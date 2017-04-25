LIVE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Retirement After 18 Seasons

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2016 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) (Photo: Jerry Markland, 2016 Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to announce his retirement after the 2017 season at Hendrick Motorsports in Concord, NC Tuesday afternoon.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick says Earnhardt told his team Tuesday about his plans.

The fan favorite and two-time Daytona 500 champion will discuss his decision in a press conference this afternoon. He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, for whom Earnhardt has driven since 2008. The two first met about the driver’s decision on March 29.

