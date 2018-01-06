LIVE STREAM | 1p: Florida vs Missouri on WFMY News 2

(Photo: Blount, Devetta)

(CBS Sports)-- Owners of a combined 3-0 SEC record, Florida and Missouri will duke it out Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

WATCH LIVE STREAM HERE: Florida vs Missouri

Despite losing projected top-5 pick Michael Porter Jr. in game one potentially for the entire 2017-18 season, Missouri's done well in Year One of the Cuonzo Martin era. The Tigers are 11-3 behind a veteran-laden starting five headlined by graduate transfer Kassius Robertson, but have a tough road ahead if they are to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.

Live Stream on WFMY News 2

Florida, meanwhile, has enjoyed an up-and-down season. After a 5-0 start and a steady climb up the rankings, the Gators have cooled off and are 5-4 since then. Coming off an impressive dismantling of one of the SEC's best in Texas A&M this week, though, Mike White's squad is firing on all cylinders ahead of this juicy SEC showdown.

WATCH LIVE STREAM HERE: Florida vs Missouri

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY