Liz Crawford's Take On Jim Boeheim's Bash Of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After losing to Miami Wednesday in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said comments that ticked off an entire city.

"There's no value in playing in Greensboro, none."

Boeheim went on to say he thinks the ACC Tournament should be played in big cities like New York and Atlanta.

WFMY News 2 Sports Anchor Liz Crawford shared her view:

No value in playing the ACC Tournament in Greensboro?

That's downright laughable.

Look Coach, Greensboro might not be a lot of things, but it is ACC basketball.

It's a part of this city just as much as sweet tea and barbeque.

It's not always about money...it's not all about business.

It's about tradition, love of the game, people who have been supporting this conference for generations, long before you were part of it.

In full transparency, I'm a Yankee transplant, I grew up in New Jersey.

I love a big city and New York is a league of its own.

But Greensboro, North Carolina knows just one league....it's the ACC and after hosting the men's basketball tournament 26 times, fair to say they know what they're doing.

There's a legacy of basketball here, something most of us who call Greensboro home take a lot of pride in.

You know what Coach, I think there's value in that.

