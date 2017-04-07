ACC Barnstorming Tour Coming to Wilkes, Stokes Co.

WNCN photo

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans from all around North Carolina are getting the opportunity to see some of biggest names in ACC basketball play in the ACC Barnstorming Tour.

The tour kicked off Thursday night at Panther Creek High School in Cary, and many UNC fans got to see their team for the first time since they won the National Championship.

“We love to see the players,” said UNC Fan Brad Davis. “That’s what I’m here for to see the players and we just won the national championship!”

The collegiate roster included UNC seniors Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt, Stilman White and Kanler Coker along with Duke seniors Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones and Nick Pagluica. N.C. State’s seniors BeeJay Anya and Chris Brickhouse and Wake Forest senior Trent VanHorn participated as well.

“It’s great to see some of the players from the area,” said Duke Fan Alexander Ahlquist

Duke Fan. “It’s not every day you get to see them in your high school.”

The collegiate team faced off against local high school seniors and recent graduates for a fun, relaxed all-star game. UNC Legend Phil Ford is coaching the ACC All-Stars for the fifth straight year.

“I’m kind of like a fan watching them play up close,” said Ford. “There are some talented young men out there.”

And for the collegiate players, they say it’s good to see some of the fans in local communities they don’t often get to see.

“It’ll be extremely fun,” said UNC Senior Nate Britt. “The fans give us so much energy and it’s a long lengthy season and they’re the ones that really keep us going.”

After Thursday night, the tour will make six more stops in cities all around North Carolina. A portion of the proceeds from the tour goes to the Ronald McDonald House. The Tour makes stops at North Wilkes High School Saturday (April 8) and at South Stokes High School April 19.

“It’ll be fun and exciting,” said Duke guard Matt Jones. “We’re in a position to affect people’s lives and hopefully we can do the best of our ability to do that.”

For more information, go to carolinabarnstorming.com.

