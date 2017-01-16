WFMY
AFC Championship Game: Steelers Vs. Patriots On WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:28 PM. EST January 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Get ready for all the AFC Championship action you can handle and watch it all right here on WFMY News 2, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots.

The game is Sunday, January 22 AFC coverage starts at 6:00 p.m.

Set your DVR in case the AFC game runs late.

Programming Sunday, January 22

  • 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: NFL Today
  • 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm: AFC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. New England

If the game runs long the following programming will be pushed back

  • 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: Hunted (Series Premiere)
  • 11:00 pm – 11:35 am: WFMY News 2 @ 11
  • 11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CSI: Miami
  • 12:35 am – 1:05 am: Right This Minute

(© 2017 WFMY)


