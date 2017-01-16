AFC Championship Game: Steelers Vs. Patriots On WFMY News 2

AFC Championship game on WFMY News 2 (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Get ready for all the AFC Championship action you can handle and watch it all right here on WFMY News 2, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots.

The game is Sunday, January 22 AFC coverage starts at 6:00 p.m.

Set your DVR in case the AFC game runs late.

Programming Sunday, January 22

6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: NFL Today

6:30 pm – 10:00 pm: AFC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. New England

If the game runs long the following programming will be pushed back

10:00 pm – 11:00 pm: Hunted (Series Premiere)

11:00 pm – 11:35 am: WFMY News 2 @ 11

11:35 pm – 12:35 am: CSI: Miami

12:35 am – 1:05 am: Right This Minute

