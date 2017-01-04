Allen Returns, Duke Tops Ga Tech 110-57 In Coach K's Sendoff

Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) congratulates Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) after he made a three point shot in the first half of their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Photo: Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Grayson Allen had 15 points and seven assists in his return from a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent, and No. 8 Duke routed Georgia Tech 110-57 on Wednesday night in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game before leaving the team to have back surgery.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (13-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had seven double-figure scorers in arguably their most complete performance of the season.

Still, it was largely overshadowed by a pair of subplots: Allen's quick return from what was an indefinite suspension for tripping an Elon player Dec. 21, and Krzyzewski's upcoming leave of absence that's expected to last a few weeks.

Luke Kennard finished with 16 points, Frank Jackson added 15 and Harry Giles had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Duke.

Justin Moore was one of three players with 11 points for the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 1-1).

