Baseball in High Point? It Could Happen if New Stadium is Built

Rendering of stadium to be built in High Point (Photo: WFMY)

Here's what we know from Wednesday's meeting on the High Point baseball stadium:

A representative from the Atlantic League announced the Bridgeport Bluefish will move to High Point to begin playing in 2019 if the stadium is built

No specific update on $38 million raised. High Point University President Nido Qubein says they're still committed to that amount but didn't say how much they've raised.

Carroll Companies announced plans to build a hotel near stadium.

Another developer announced plans to build a 200-apartment complex adjacent to stadium.

Developmer Roy Carroll's company just announced they're working on plans to build a hotel in downtown High Point. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/SX24k9rjOj — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) September 6, 2017

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

