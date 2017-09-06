Baseball in High Point? It Could Happen if New Stadium is Built

Here's what we know from Wednesday's meeting on the High Point baseball stadium:
- A representative from the Atlantic League announced the Bridgeport Bluefish will move to High Point to begin playing in 2019 if the stadium is built
- No specific update on $38 million raised. High Point University President Nido Qubein says they're still committed to that amount but didn't say how much they've raised.
- Carroll Companies announced plans to build a hotel near stadium.
- Another developer announced plans to build a 200-apartment complex adjacent to stadium.
Developmer Roy Carroll's company just announced they're working on plans to build a hotel in downtown High Point. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/SX24k9rjOj— Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) September 6, 2017
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs