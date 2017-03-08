City Of Greensboro Fires Back At Syracuse Coach Boeheim: Twitter War

Coach Boeheim bashes Greensboro (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Yes, it stings that the ACC Men’s Tournament is not in Greensboro this year.

But for an ACC coach to rub it in our faces well, it’s just rude. However, this isn’t the first time Syracuse University Men’s Basketball Coach, Jim Boeheim has talked about the City of Greensboro.

Coach Boeheim was quoted at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn saying, “There’s no value to playing in Greensboro. None.” The comment got tweeted and that was enough for the City of Greensboro to fire back.

The City of Greensboro tweeted “We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the first round anywhere. At least it’s a quick ride home.”

Boeheim’s comments came post game after Syracuse’s loss to Miami, 62-57. This is an excerpt from the Q&A post game.

Post Game Q&A Coach Boeheim

Q. Coach, I know you're the, quote-unquote, home team for this being in New York, but do you like the fact this is a more neutral site for this tournament, and would you like to see that going forward?

A: COACH BOEHEIM: I think New York's a great place. Obviously, we get some fans here. It doesn't matter in terms of who wins. I just think New York City is a great venue for our tournament. I think the big city is where it should be played. I think it should be played here, Washington, Atlanta. That's where the tournament should be played.

I'm not going to be around much longer to care about it, but I think that's where the value is. I think there's a huge value in playing the tournament in those places. There's no value in playing Greensboro, none. It's there because the league's been there and the office is there, and they have 150 people that the ACC needs. That's why it's there. It should not be there.

You get in the media centers and the recruiting centers, how many players do they have in Greensboro? I mean, New York, Washington, Atlanta, that's where the media centers are. Madison Square Garden made the Big East conference. There's a couple other factors, but made the Big East conference. And I'm saying all that because I don't give a sh***. I'm just saying what's right. That's what's right. Why do you think the Big Ten is coming into New York? It's business, good business sense. They all say it's a business. Well, then, let's start acting like it's a business.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued the following statement:

"Unfortunately for Syracuse they didn't stay around long enough to experience the Greensboro value. We know that we have one of the best basketball venues in the country. The best fans. The best value. The best tournament. Greensboro has raised the bar for all other venues. "

Our Thoughts

You know what Coach Boeheim? We love the "Gate City" City of Greensboro, we love sweet tea, BBQ, Krispy Kreme and the ACC conference! Fact: We have Duke, UNC, NCSU, and WFU! Fact: In the four years Syracuse has been in the ACC Tournament -- They have only been to the tournament three times and they have never won an ACC game in the ACC Tournament.

