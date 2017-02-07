Coach K Helps Cancer Patient Get Duke/UNC Tickets

DURHAM - Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski helped a dream come true for one woman battling breast cancer over 2,000 miles away.

Melanie Day, 38, is a huge college basketball fan. Thursday, she’ll get a chance to do something she’s never done before — sitting inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Duke-North Carolina game.

“I didn’t think you could actually get tickets,” she said. “From what I understand it’s like sold out forever.”

You wouldn’t know to look at her, with her relaxed demeanor and warm smile, but she’s waging a fierce battle against stage-four breast cancer.

A former college basketball player at UCLA and Brigham Young University, she was diagnosed in 2013.

For therapy, she started a blog called Five Years to Live. On that blog, she posted that she had always wanted to attend a Duke-Carolina basketball game.

“It’s not just a basketball game,” she said. “It’s so much more. It’s the experience. It’s the two biggest (rivals) in college sports.”

To make her bucket-list request a reality, her former coach at BYU wrote to Krzyzewski, asking for his help.

Coach K granted that wish. Now, there will be two tickets waiting for Melanie. She and her husband traveled from Salt Lake City to be at Thursday’s game.

Players celebrate with Coach K after his 1,000th win (Photo: Getty Images)

“I’ve shed a lot of tears of excitement and appreciation and gratefulness,” she said. “That these people would care so much about my simple, but maybe not simple request to do this.”

She added, “Every day is a bonus day, and that’s my motto now. Any time I get, I’m just on borrowed time, and I want to live it to the fullest. And I want to share that message with other people even if they don’t have a terminal illness.

