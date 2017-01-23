Driver's Ed Cars Shot at, Vandalized at Reidsville High School

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

REIDSVILLE — Drivers' Education cars at Reidsville High School have been vandalized twice in the last month according to the Reidsville Police Department.

RELATED: Man Shot and Killed in Reidsville Home

The RPD is investigating two incidents just weeks apart where they found damaged cars at the school.

One car's windows were found broken on Dec. 28. On Jan. 8, three Drivers' Ed cars had windows broken out and bullet holes were found in the body of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reidsville School Resource Officer R. Boyd at (336) 349-6361 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY