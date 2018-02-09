Fee for Guilford Schools ACES Program Increasing $4 Weekly Next School Year

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

GUILFORD COUNTY - The fee for After Care Enrichment Services at Guilford County Schools will increase $4 per week next school year.

Through ACES, kindergartners through fifth graders can remain at the school after the learning day has ended. Most elementary schools have the program. The children do homework and participate in other activities. Across the county, the program has about 4,000 kids and 200 staff people, according to school board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small.

The school board voted Thursday night, 6 to 3, to increase the fee from $46 to $50 per week.

Certain costs are making the program increasingly unsustainable including rising salaries and benefits for employees.

“What a parent wants is for a child to be safe and that there’s some nurturing and some learning in an afterschool program,” said Bellamy Small.

She proposed the motion to increase the fee to $50 and not as high as the suggested $52 per week. She says it’s a compromise for now to keep the 4 star state rated program and not outsource to a private company as was discussed at Thursday night's meeting.



