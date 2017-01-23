Former NC Lawmaker Ruth Samuelson Dies at 57

Representative Ruth Samuelson (R-Charlotte) introduces the controversial abortion bill in the North Carolina House of Representatives in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday July 11, 2013. (Chuck Liddy/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images) (Photo: Charlotte Observer, 2013 MCT)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A former Republican leader in the North Carolina House has died seven months after announcing she had ovarian cancer.



Funeral home operator Ken Poe said Ruth Samuelson died Monday morning at her Charlotte home at age 57. Poe says her death was related to the cancer.

Samuelson was a former Mecklenburg County commissioner who served eight years in the North Carolina House, rising to the position of Republican Conference Leader. She didn't seek re-election in 2014, saying continuing her political career would take too much time from her passions of philanthropy, faith and family.

Representative Ted Budd released a statement on her passing.

“The news of our friend Ruth brings great sadness to Amy Kate and me. She was a true friend of my family and a mentor to me. In the days to come we will extend our prayers to her husband Ken and her entire family.”



“Ruth Samuelson not only showed the power of faith but the importance of family and friendship. She was a strong woman, whose grace and strength will forever continue to inspire all she encountered.”



“Her graceful fight against this disease was a trait that was seen in all of her life’s work, including the progress and work she completed while serving the people of North Carolina. Ruth’s kindness and guidance will remain in our hearts as her memory lives on with all those she helped and inspired.”

Samuelson took lead roles passing legislation designed to regulate further abortion and pushed a voter ID bill through the House. Environmental groups relied on Samuelson as a conservation ally.

In response to the passing of Representative Ruth Samuelson, NCDP Chair Patsy Keever released the following statement:



“I was saddened to hear today of the passing of Ruth Samuelson. I had the honor of serving alongside Representative Samuelson in the General Assembly and saw firsthand how her faith and devotion to her community drove her to serve our state with distinction and purpose.”



“Ruth will be sorely missed, but her tremendous impact on Charlotte and North Carolina will live on. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”



Her funeral service is Friday in Charlotte.

