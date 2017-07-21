From A Galaxy Far Away, Star Wars Takes Over The Dash Game!

Star Wars night at the Winston-Salem Dash (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Dash had some special guests from a galaxy far away at their game against the Salem Red Sox.

Star Wars characters took to the field including Darth Vader and even the Storm Troopers. But it looks like they brought the bad luck with them.

In the end, the Salem Red Sox beat the Dash 13-8.

