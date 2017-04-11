Grasshoppers Show Greensboro's Value On 'No Value Night'

Syracuse fans enjoying the Greensboro Grasshoppers game! We can ALL get along! (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "There's no value in playing in Greensboro, none."

Those were fighting words from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim just last month! He was talking about Greensboro as a longtime host of the ACC basketball tournament.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers disagreed - and tonight, the team hosted its Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night.

Anyone with a valid Syracuse Student ID or New York Driver's License got a free ticket to the game.

🚨 Help us show off our city, ballpark and our southern hospitality to our friends from Syracuse tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/naw9cgtpaz — GSO Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) April 10, 2017

They also got $20-dollars in food and beverage vouchers, and a pre-game meet and greet with Miss Babe Ruth.

Now there's a wager between the Hoppers and the Syracuse Chiefs.

Whichever team has the highest paid attendance number on its value night, wins.

The Chiefs had its "Jim Boeheim added value night" on April 9 - they had 4,844 fans attend.

We're still waiting to hear back on the Hoppers' attendance.

The team with the lower attendance will make a donation to the other team's charity of choice.

