Greensboro Citizens Say Court-Appointed Expert Drew Proper NC District Lines

GREENSBORO - Citizens who've successfully sued to strike down North Carolina legislative districts say the latest House and Senate lines a court-appointed expert drew are proper and must be used in this year's elections.



The voters' attorneys asked a federal three-judge panel Tuesday not to delay enforcement of its ruling last week approving alterations to two dozen districts. The brief responded to a motion by GOP legislative leaders to block the judges' order while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.



The voters disagree with Republican lawmakers who argue boundary changes would cause confusion just weeks before candidate filing begins. Their lawyers argue the panel's decisions will be upheld, and the public shouldn't have to wait further for elections under legal maps, since illegal racial gerrymanders were used in three previous elections.

© 2018 Associated Press