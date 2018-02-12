WFMY
Close

High Point Native Heather Bergsma Places 8th in 1500M Speed Skating at Olympics

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:04 AM. EST February 12, 2018

High Point native Heather Bergsma placed eighth in the women's 1500 meter speed skating event Monday morning in the Winter Olympics.

Bergsma finished in 1:56.74. Her teammate Brittany Bowe placed fifth with a 1:55.54 time.

Bergsma, a High Point Central grad, will compete in several more events during the Olympics in PyeongChang:

  • 1,000 meter
  • 500 meter
  • Team pursuit  
  • Mass start

The 1,000-meter race will be Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories