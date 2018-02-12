High Point Native Heather Bergsma Places 8th in 1500M Speed Skating at Olympics

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 07: Heather Bergsma leads a group of skaters in the Ladies Mass Start event during the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 7, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

High Point native Heather Bergsma placed eighth in the women's 1500 meter speed skating event Monday morning in the Winter Olympics.

Bergsma finished in 1:56.74. Her teammate Brittany Bowe placed fifth with a 1:55.54 time.

Bergsma, a High Point Central grad, will compete in several more events during the Olympics in PyeongChang:

1,000 meter

500 meter

Team pursuit

Mass start

The 1,000-meter race will be Wednesday at 5 a.m.

