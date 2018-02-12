High Point Native Heather Bergsma Places 8th in 1500M Speed Skating at Olympics

High Point native Heather Bergsma placed eighth in the women's 1500 meter speed skating event Monday morning in the Winter Olympics.
Bergsma finished in 1:56.74. Her teammate Brittany Bowe placed fifth with a 1:55.54 time.
Bergsma, a High Point Central grad, will compete in several more events during the Olympics in PyeongChang:
- 1,000 meter
- 500 meter
- Team pursuit
- Mass start
The 1,000-meter race will be Wednesday at 5 a.m.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs