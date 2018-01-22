How Greensboro Was Chosen As Best City For Drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A recent survey by Waze, a community-based navigation app, found Greensboro ranked the highest in driver satisfaction in the United States, rating an 8.7 out of a possible 10 points.

The news had many of the WFMY News 2 Facebook fans talking about the ranking.

WFMY News 2 Reporter Carly Flynn Morgan did some digging into how Waze ranked Greensboro as the best American city for driving.

Waze compiles data from its millions of users across America to create the annual Driver Satisfaction Index.

Using a combination of metrics -- including safety, traffic and road quality -- Waze declares the happiest driving city to be... Greensboro, N.C.

Greensboro was chosen based on these specific factors:

Traffic: density and severity of traffic

Quality: road quality and infrastructure

Road Safety: density of reported accidents, road hazards, and weather

Driver Services: access to gas stations and easy parking

Socioeconomic: access to cars and impact of gas prices

Wazeyness: happiness and helpfulness of the Waze Community

“I think we could do better because we still have a lot of potholes that need to be covered,” said Travis Lee who has lived in Greensboro all his life.

“The roads are laid out real well according to all the traffic you have. There’s still heavy traffic here, but it moves around so much quicker than a lot of the other cities we get in,” said Jimmy Foreman who drives all over the Carolinas for Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

"It seems to be suitable for the amount of traffic as far as the roadways. I don’t think there’s a lot of backups or things like that on a regular basis. You just have to be patient and I’ve been to some larger cities where it’s a lot worse so I think this is comfortable for me,” Kelly Davis told us. She lives in Forsyth County and makes the drive into Greensboro every day for work.

Other cities that ranked on the best list include: Lexington, Ky., Dayton, Ohio, and Macon, Ga., also drew top honors (see below). The worst cities included Honolulu (with an embarrassing score of 4.69), two California cities — Los Angeles and San Diego — and Portland, Ore.

