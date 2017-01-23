US President Donald Trump signs an executive order alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in the Oval Office, January 23, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTH CAROLINA -- Donald Trump won the presidency with the slogan: "Make America Great Again," promising change in Washington.

He took the first steps to change US trade policy by pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday. He has promised to renegotiate or withdraw from NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.

WFMY News 2 wanted to know what a new NAFTA would mean for North Carolina. We took our questions to Professor Jeff Sarbaum with the Bryan School of Business and Economics at UNC-Greensboro.

According to Sarbaum, getting rid of NAFTA or imposing tariffs could bring some manufacturing jobs back to North Carolina. However, he said it would also drive up prices for consumers.

“Every time a T-shirt is made in Mexico, if it's produced for a couple of dollars cheaper than it were produced in the United States, that's a number of T-shirts for every American,” Sarbaum explained. “And that's millions and millions of dollars in savings and those dollars are spent elsewhere. And there are jobs attached to those other dollars.”

In 1994, NAFTA removed trade barriers, such as tariffs, between Canada, the US and Mexico.

Proponents of the deal said it would help the economy grow and create jobs. Critics argue, NAFTA is to blame for job loss.

President Trump has argued that the trade deal allowed manufacturing jobs to be outsourced to Mexico.

The government watchdog group, Public Citizen, cites Bureau of Labor Statistics about NAFTA. The group found North Carolina lost nearly 350,000 manufacturing jobs during the NAFTA period of 1994 to 2015. That's 43% of the state's manufacturing jobs.

However, it's important to note, there are a lot of other factors that could have impacted manufacturing job loss such as new technology.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, increased trade from NAFTA supports about 5 million American jobs.

The Chamber also claims that NAFTA quadrupled trade between the three countries.

President Trump has the power to leave NAFTA altogether, without consulting Congress. To do so, he would just have to give six months' notice to Canada and Mexico.

