Ladies, Now's Your Chance To Hit The Wake Forest Gridiron

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Calling all football loving ladies! Now is your chance to take the Deac's football field with the Wake Forest coaching staff for the 20th annual Women's Football Camp.

Since 1997 the Demon Deacons have opened up their field house and stadium to women who want to learn more about the fundamentals of football. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just want to have some fun, the camp gives you the opportunity to suit up and learn from some of the best.

The Wake Forest Women's Football Camp is Thursday, July 19th at Bridger Field House at BB&T Field. Check in begins at 5:00 p.m. and the camp runs from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. It is $30 a person with proceeds benefiting the Coaches Kids Program that helps local, underprivileged kids attend Wake Forest sporting events.

The camp is limited to 300 participants. You can learn more and register on the website.

