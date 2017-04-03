WFMY
LIVE Blog: UNC vs. Gonzaga National Championship

UNC From Chapel Hill To Phoenix

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:52 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

North Carolina (32-7, No. 1 - South region) vs. Gonzaga (37-1, No. 1 - West region)

7:51 p.m. - A hot spot on Franklin Street already all sold out! 

7:48 p.m. - UNC fans ready to get the Dean Smith Center a rockin' 

7:44 p.m. - And the cheering begins!!!! 

7:40 p.m. - That classic championship basketball song hits a milestone! 

Read: March Madness Championship Song ‘One Shining Moment' Turns 30

7:09 p.m. - UNC fans send team off to the stadium in Phoenix! 

 

6:58 p.m. - A look inside the stadium before the #NationalChampionship game. 

6:50 p.m. - Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime

6:49 p.m. - Check out that scoreboard! 

6:45 p.m. - Silent Smith Center but not for long! 

6:30 p.m. - UNC dad takes son who's a Duke fan to Smith Center. 

6:15 p.m. - Possible storms impacting UNC fans waiting to get into Smith Center. 

6:00 p.m. - Fans with their umbrellas! 

5:50 p.m. - UNC fans not letting the rain stop them! 

Here's some facts to get you ready for tipoff as the Tar Heels pursue their sixth national championship!

  • In the last game of the season, UNC and Gonzaga are meeting for the first time since 2009. The Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 98-77 in the Sweet 16 round en route to their fifth national title. Gonzaga beat UNC 82-74 in the preseason NIT in the 2006-2007 season.
  • Carolina's 77-76 win against Oregon Saturday was its 122nd NCAA Tournament win.
  • The Tar Heels are 3-0 in national championship games when both teams are No. 1 seeds.
  • This is the second time in school history that UNC has reached the national title game in consecutive seasons. Carolina reached the title game in 1981 and 1982.
  • UNC’s Kennedy Meeks tied a career high with 25 points in Saturday’s 77-76 win against Oregon.
  • Gonzaga is playing in its first final four and first national championship game. The Bulldogs' only loss came to BYU on Feb. 25. 

Here's a gallery of UNC's win against Oregon Saturday in the national semifinal: 

