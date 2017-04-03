LIVE Blog: UNC vs. Gonzaga National Championship

North Carolina (32-7, No. 1 - South region) vs. Gonzaga (37-1, No. 1 - West region)
7:51 p.m. - A hot spot on Franklin Street already all sold out!
This is the line to get into Varsity on Franklin Street. It's sold out. #UNCOn2 #UNCvsGonzaga #NCAAChampionship @WFMY pic.twitter.com/2baYAwer6w— Chad Silber (@ChadSilber) April 3, 2017
7:48 p.m. - UNC fans ready to get the Dean Smith Center a rockin'
It's gonna be a loud one in here tonight @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9fQByHnhyA— Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017
7:44 p.m. - And the cheering begins!!!!
Cheering for #Tarheels AND throwing some 2's!!!!! @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/K9YLbM3atv— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
7:40 p.m. - That classic championship basketball song hits a milestone!
7:09 p.m. - UNC fans send team off to the stadium in Phoenix!
Happening now: @UNC_Basketball fans send the team off to the stadium for the #NationalChampionship 🎥: Curt Brossman #UNCon2 @WFMY #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/XgDsYaGLnJ— Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 3, 2017
6:58 p.m. - A look inside the stadium before the #NationalChampionship game.
A look inside the stadium before the #NationalChampionship game. #UNCon2 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/fgkWVNee3i— Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 3, 2017
6:50 p.m. - Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime
Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime.....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/2QHZgnRZZ4— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2017
6:49 p.m. - Check out that scoreboard!
Looking up at the scoreboard from court side in Glendale.....@WFMY #UNCon2 pic.twitter.com/UQbVeLaSNQ— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2017
6:45 p.m. - Silent Smith Center but not for long!
In a few hours these seats will be filled with passionate Tar Heels hoping for redemption. 1 year ago I as sitting with 'em @WFMY #UNCOn2 pic.twitter.com/5qcwcE2mAF— Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017
6:30 p.m. - UNC dad takes son who's a Duke fan to Smith Center.
Watch this young Duke fan argue w/ his Tar Heels dad. You can watch the whole thing tonight @ 8pm during our sports special on @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/CYQQ2exSk6— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
6:15 p.m. - Possible storms impacting UNC fans waiting to get into Smith Center.
Smith Center staff moving the fans inside the Koury Natatorium next door. Due to T-storm warnings. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jRwfz3FlmE— Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017
6:00 p.m. - Fans with their umbrellas!
Crowd doubled in size in about 15 minutes. @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/BedxiFuuuE— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
5:50 p.m. - UNC fans not letting the rain stop them!
Just 5 guys...huddling under 3 umbrellas...waiting for 4 hours in the rain to get good seats in Dean Dome for the watch party @WFMY #UNCOn2 pic.twitter.com/ke96AeyWIc— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
Here's some facts to get you ready for tipoff as the Tar Heels pursue their sixth national championship!
- In the last game of the season, UNC and Gonzaga are meeting for the first time since 2009. The Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 98-77 in the Sweet 16 round en route to their fifth national title. Gonzaga beat UNC 82-74 in the preseason NIT in the 2006-2007 season.
- Carolina's 77-76 win against Oregon Saturday was its 122nd NCAA Tournament win.
- The Tar Heels are 3-0 in national championship games when both teams are No. 1 seeds.
- This is the second time in school history that UNC has reached the national title game in consecutive seasons. Carolina reached the title game in 1981 and 1982.
- UNC’s Kennedy Meeks tied a career high with 25 points in Saturday’s 77-76 win against Oregon.
- Gonzaga is playing in its first final four and first national championship game. The Bulldogs' only loss came to BYU on Feb. 25.
Here's a gallery of UNC's win against Oregon Saturday in the national semifinal:
