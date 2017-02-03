WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are looking for whoever robbed the Boulas 2 Akron Mart on Glenn Avenue with an ax.

A witness told police that the man entered the store with the weapon and demanded the clerk to open the register.

The man than ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

