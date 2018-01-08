NC A&T Football Coach Rod Broadway Retiring, Sam Washington Taking Over

North Carolina A&T Aggies head coach Rod Broadway holds the 2015 Celebration Bowl trophy after a 41-34 win against the Alcorn State Braves at the Georgia Dome. (Photo: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

GREENSBORO - The man who brought Aggie Pride to the sidelines at Aggie Stadium is going out on top.

NC A&T football head coach Rod Broadway is expected to announce his retirement Tuesday during a news conference a month after finishing a 12-0 season and a Celebration Bowl victory. That win gave the Aggies their second black college national title in three seasons.

Shortly after the school said Broadway was retiring, they announced Sam Washington would take over as head coach. Washington was named the associate head coach after the 2015 season following a stint as the Aggies' defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Washington was on Broadway's staff at Grambling as a defensive backs coach for four seasons.

Broadway, 62, coached the Aggies for seven seasons and was a head coach for 15. He finishes with a 59-22 record at A&T.

2017 was the first undefeated season in A&T history, and the Aggies became the first MEAC school to ever finish a season without a loss.

