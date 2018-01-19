NC A&T State Aggies Honored In Raleigh For Historic Football Season

Gov. Cooper honors NC A&T State University Men's Football Team

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was a big moment for the North Carolina A&T State Men’s Football Program as the team was honored in Raleigh at the Governor’s Mansion for their undefeated season and Celebration Bowl victory.

Gov. Roy Cooper said, “We are celebrating today an important achievement for the second time in three years the Aggies have brought the Celebration Bowl win home to North Carolina.”

He also said it was the team’s fourth HBCU National Championship.

The Aggies made history in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after their undefeated season.

Gov. Cooper said, “Your tenacity, your smarts, your athleticism, and your sportsmanship has made North Carolina proud.”

Cooper also spoke about a new beginning for the Aggies.

“This Championship win has made history. It also marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.”

Cooper went on to congratulate Coach Broadway who’s retiring after seven seasons with the Aggies.

“I want to congratulate you coach for all the work you did for helping to build a legacy at North Carolina A&T State University.”

He also talked about the bright future ahead for the Aggies.

“Coach Washington, I want to wish you and your team their very best this coming season.”

Gov. Cooper signed and read a proclamation to honor the Aggies on their historic season.

The Aggies also presented Cooper with his own NC A&T State University “Perfection Personified” t-shirt.

Gov. Cooper presented with Aggies T-shirt!

Gov. Cooper joined in by shouting, “Aggie Pride!”

