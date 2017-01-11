No. 11 UNC Blows Big Lead, Holds Off Wake Forest 93-87

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Nate Britt (0) shoots a three point shot against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Mitchell Wilbekin (10) in the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Justin Jackson hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:03 left and No. 11 North Carolina did just enough to hold off Wake Forest 93-87 on Wednesday night.



Jackson finished with 19 points for the Tar Heels (15-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Kennedy Meeks added 18 points and 11 rebounds.



UNC twice blew second-half leads when it was in control, first letting a 19-point lead slip to one and then losing much of a nine-point margin in the final 4 minutes.



But Jackson's 3 finally gave UNC the push it needed, with Isaiah Hicks and Kenny Williams each hitting key free throws in the final minute to keep UNC out front.



Bryant Crawford scored 22 points for the Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-4), while freshman Brandon Childress scored all of his season-high 16 points after halftime.



UNC lost freshman big man Tony Bradley Jr. to a possible concussion late in the first half.

