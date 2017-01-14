No. 14 Louisville Tops No. 7 Duke 78-69

Louisville Cardinals forward Anas Mahmoud (14) dunks against Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Duke 78-69. (Photo: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Anas Mahmoud had a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and No. 14 Louisville shot 59 percent in the second half to top No. 7 Duke 78-69 on Saturday.



Duke had outshot Louisville for much of the game, but the Cardinals had the hotter hands in making 17 of 29 from the field to gain the edge. Mitchell had the touch from beyond the arc, making consecutive 3s while scoring 10 second-half points during a stretch that resulted in a 69-60 lead with 4:03 left.



Mahmoud soon followed with a put-back dunk and two free throws around Quentin Snider's 3 as the Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third in a row. Snider had 13 points.



Grayson Allen, a frequent target of boos from the red-clad crowd, scored 23 points as the Blue Devils (14-4, 2-3) suffered their second loss this week. Luke Kennard added 17 points.

