Panthers Interim GM Marty Hurney Placed on Paid Leave Amid Harassment Allegations

Panthers Interim GM Marty Hurney (Photo: WFMY News 2, WFMY)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have placed interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave after his ex-wife accused him of harassment.

Hurney informed the Panthers Sunday that his ex-wife had accused him of harassment, team officials tell NBC Charlotte. The Panthers then notified the NFL that Hurney's ex-wife Jeanne Hurney filed for a protective order and an investigation began.

According to court documents, his ex-wife accuses "Hurney or his proxies" of entering her classroom and her home and removing old files.

In the beginning of January, Jeanne Hurney said she called police after she found "sticky notes throughout a book that I own highlighting certain words such as 'victim', 'terrorize', 'courts of law,' 'least prosperous' and 'may resort to violence,'" the court documents say.

Following the previous incident, Jeanne Hurney said "I truly fear for my life and what Martin's or his proxies' intentions are," court documents say.

According to a spokesperson for the NFL, "the club advised the league of the matter in a timely fashion and it is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy."

Hurney's ex-wife withdrew her complaint on Tuesday, according to documents filed with the Mecklenburg County Clerk's Office.They also state a hearing is scheduled for February 16.

A protective order was denied the same day, court documents say.

The NFL says it will continue the investigation even when a complaint is withdrawn.

Hurney was named the team's interim general manager on July 2017 after the firing of Dave Gettleman.

The NFL is also investigating outgoing team owner Jerry Richardson for separate allegations of workplace misconduct.

Complaints - Page 1

Complaints Page 2

Complaints Page 3

Complaints Page 4

Complaints Page 5

Complaints Page 6

Notice of Dismissal

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM