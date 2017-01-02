Panthers Write ‘Dear Panther Nation' Fan Letters

KeepPounding (Photo: Custom)

PANTHERS WRITE FAN LETTERS - CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No doubt the 2015-16 Panthers season took fans on a wild ride going 17-1 before losing in the Super Bowl.

However, the 2016-17 season ended 6-10 for the Panthers. The final game against Tampa Bay the Panthers lost by 1 point 17-16 to close it all out.

Panthers fans have stuck by their team through it all and the players are showing their support in their own way with pen and paper.

The players have written letters to the Panther Nation wrapping up their feelings about the season. The letters express apologies and also promises to work harder for another Super Bowl run.

Ryan Kalil writes:

“Sorry, we let you down. No is more disappointed than I am. This season will make us stronger. Thank you for the unwavering support. Keep the faith. Keep Pounding.”

Thomas Davis writes:

“Thank you for supporting us through the good times and the tough times. We know that this has been a very disappointing season for us all. Just know we will work hard this off-season to come back stronger in 2017. We are 100% committed to bringing a Super Bowl to the Carolinas! Keep Pounding.”

Luke Kuechly writes:

“Thank you for the constant support this year, both in Bank of America Stadium and in the community. We love playing in Charlotte and in front of our home crowd. Your support through the ups and downs of this year have been awesome. Go Panthers! Keep pounding.”

Greg Olsen writes:

“Thank you for the incredible support. We will come back better next year! You deserve better.”

It also includes notes from Kurt Coleman and Coach Ron Rivera.

The Carolina Panthers will pick 8th in 2017 at the NFL Draft.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY