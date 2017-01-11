Robinson, Bowman Carry Boston College Past NC State, 74-66

North Carolina State has added center Omer Yurtseven to its basketball roster. (Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

BOSTON (AP) - Jerome Robinson scored 24 points, Ky Bowman added 19 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 74-66 on Wednesday night.



Conar Tava added 13 points and A. J. Turner 10 for the Eagles (9-8, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). A year ago BC went 0-18 during the regular season and lost its only conference tourney game.



Dennis Smith Jr. led the Wolfpack (12-5, 1-3) with 15 points. Terry Henderson had 14.



In a contest that saw 12 lead changes and neither team holding more than a two-possession lead in the opening 34 ½ minutes, the Eagles used a 6-0 spurt to move ahead 63-56 on Mo Jeffers' tip-in of Robinson's missed short jumper with 6:23 to play. The basket capped a 13-5 run.



After Maverick Rowan hit a 3-pointer for N.C. State, the Eagles scored the next five points to take control.

