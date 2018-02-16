Mourners grieve as they await the start of a candlelight vigil for victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RHONA WISE, This content is subject to copyright.)

Lock downs, rumors, social media posts. They’re all enough to cause a great deal of fear in school students after a deadly school shooting like happened in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. For some, overwhelming anxiety can affect how they learn and interact with others.

After school on Wednesday, Shereece Allen asked her son Orion if he’d heard about what happened in Florida. He said yes.

“I said, ‘well how do you feel about that?’ and he said, ‘well it’s terrible,’” Allen told us.

She says her son, a senior at West Forsyth High School, usually opens up when she speaks to him directly.

“It’s scary when your child, they’re apprehensive about going to school, because they don’t know if they’re going to make it home. They’re scared,” she said.

Dr. Rahn Bailey, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, says those emotions are natural. But kids experiencing severe anxiety may show a change in behavior and not share emotions so easily.

“They may tend to say less. They may tend to do less. They may be much more isolated and less likely to engage in playful things they historically enjoyed,” said Dr. Bailey, saying that happens most often in younger kids.

He says parents need to be available, ask kids if they want to talk -- and really listen.

“The parent must be aware that the child might still see you as a safe haven and a protective place and individual entity to engage with and that must be maintained and fostered. They need to hear that, even if they don’t respond in a way to make you think that they’re feeling it,” he said.

Dr. Bailey says, sometimes you have to try more than one time to talk with your kids about a difficult subject. If they still don’t engage, just make it very clear that you’re there when they’re ready.

For Allen, it’s a difficult balance.

“I still want him to go out and live each day and not be fearful, but I also want him to be mindful of what’s going on out there,” she said.

She’s praying for the victim’s families and for her own son’s safe and successful future.



