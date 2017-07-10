Soccer Players From Around The World Gather At Hester Park In Greensboro

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro announced that its Parks and Recreation Department will be the host to the first International Soccer Tournament.

The tournament will be held at Hester Park July 29-30.



The City hopes this tournament will be a chance to celebrate the diversity within soccer players in the community.



The tournament will challenge players from the area of different backgrounds and nationalities.

Teams can register at the Greensboro Sportsplex until July 19 for $200. Players must be 16 years or older to participate.

For more information, contact Austin Homan at 336-412-5799 or austin.homan@greensboro-nc.gov.





