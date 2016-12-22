Soldier Surprises Brother After Notre Dame's Game Win

Soldier surprises brother after Notre Dame game win! Pic. Courtesy: Notre Dame (Photo: Custom)

SOUTH BEND — Matt Farrell taps a photo in his locker before every game.

It’s of his older brother Bo and it’s a pregame tradition.

Bo, 26, is a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and Matt, 21, is Notre Dame's starting point guard. They haven't seen each other since May. That was when Bo deployed to Afghanistan. The brothers are best friends and talk every day despite the 9 1/2-hour time difference.

They try to FaceTime as much as possible, but two days ago when Matt called, Bo declined. Matt didn’t think much of it. Monday he understood.

Notre Dame beat Colgate 77-62, but before heading to the locker room to cool off, a video appeared on the jumbotron at Purcell Pavilion. It was Bo and he had a message for his little brother. Being the week before Christmas, he wanted to tell Matt he was proud of him and that he’d see him “really, really soon.”

And then Bo ran out of the Fighting Irish locker room, surprising not just Matt, but the entire Farrell family. Their mother Michelle nearly jumped over the railing to rush and embrace her boys. There wasn’t a dry eye in the arena.

Notre Dame player Matt Farrell surprised by soldier brother's homecoming after win against Colgate. Pic. Courtesy: Fighting Irish Media (Photo: Custom)

“I damn sure didn’t think (the video) was for me,” Matt said after the game, in disbelief. “Just thought it was a Christmas message from somebody. And coach (Mike) Brey knew! I’m pissed at him. It’s just awesome. Picked a bad game to come to. Way too many turnovers. But we’re not talking about the game. I’m at a loss for words and just really happy right now.”

Notre Dame was out of character, turning the ball over a season-high 14 times. Just 48 hours prior the Irish had lost their second consecutive game to a Top 25 team after surrendering a double-digit lead to Purdue. Brey said after the game now is a perfect time for a break.

Matt couldn’t agree more. He's heading home to Bridgewater, N.J., with “my guy.”

“We don’t ask for much for Christmas,” he said. “So this is the best present by far.”

Bo had been planning this surprise for two months. When he learned he was going to be home for the holidays, he got in touch with his brother’s friend and former Notre Dame forward Austin Burgett, who played for the Irish from 2012-16 and is currently an analyst for the ACC Network. Burgett put Bo in touch with the Notre Dame athletic department and they hatched a plan. Bo didn’t tell a soul in the family — except for grandma.

Notre Dame player Matt Farrell surprised by soldier brother's homecoming after win against Colgate. Pic. Courtesy: Fighting Irish Media (Photo: Custom)

“She kept trying to send me packages,” Bo said. “I had to say, ‘OK, you need to stop, I’m not going to be there.’”

Brey knew, too, but that didn’t keep him from getting emotional when Bo ran out of the tunnel.

“I was getting chills,” he said. “Tearing up.”

The Notre Dame athletic department made a fake video of Bo, which was aired on the jumbotron after the game. The video team put him in front of an American flag and created glitches to make it seem like there was a bad overseas connection.

Notre Dame player Matt Farrell surprised by soldier brother's homecoming after win against Colgate. Pic. Courtesy: Fighting Irish Media (Photo: Custom)

Bo returned to his station in Fort Hood, Texas, two weeks ago -- which is why he couldn't take Matt's FaceTime call -- and flew into South Bend late Sunday night. He hid at Burgett’s apartment Monday until the game.

“I thought my mom was going to punch me now that she knows I’ve been home for more than a week,” Bo said, laughing.

“She’s got an attitude, too,” Matt said in agreement.

“I know she’s going to tell me, ‘I miss you, I miss you so much, I hate you,’” Bo added. “I know that’s how it’s going to be for the next couple of months.”

Notre Dame player Matt Farrell surprised by soldier brother's homecoming after win against Colgate. Pic. Courtesy: Fighting Irish Media (Photo: Custom)

Even though Bo has been away, he hasn’t missed one game. He watches with his unit and says he’s converted some USC fans to the Notre Dame side.

“I watched both scrimmages,” Bo said. “Every game.”

National pundits have deemed Matt one of the most improved players so far this year. He's averaging 13.8 points per game, leads the team with 65 assists, is second with 14 steals and hasn’t missed from the free throw line. He had his best game over the weekend in the loss to Purdue with 22 points and 10 assists.

Analysts aren't the only ones impressed.

Notre Dame player Matt Farrell surprised by soldier brother's homecoming after win against Colgate. Pic. Courtesy: Fighting Irish Media (Photo: Custom)

“I cannot stress enough how proud I am of this kid,” Bo said. “I’m most proud of the fact that he’s developing into a leader on the court and he has continued to show that hard work pays off. Because when we go back to Jersey this week, he’s going to be in the garage dribbling. Because that’s all he does.”

Bo wasn’t much of a basketball player — he played football — but they’ll play at home with their dad.

“I’ll tell you what, even if it’s Nerf, you come into the paint, you’re getting an elbow,” Bo said.

Matt interjected: “Around the holidays we like to play in the driveway and no fouls are being called at all. Guys have gone down, there have been fistfights.”

Matt is always thinking about Bo, especially when he's on the court. Brey jokes it’s why he played so well in last year’s NCAA tournament. Bo was home then.

Monday when Matt touched the photo in his locker, he didn’t think he’d see him until February. So he went through his normal protocol.

“I tap it and say, ‘Let’s go,’” Farrell said. “I’m thinking about him all the time. Before every game, after every game. He’s on my mind all the time.”

Copyright 2016 WFMY