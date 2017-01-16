Tennessee Vols Hire UNC's Charlton Warren As Defensive Backs Coach

North Carolina Tar Heels safety Dominique Green (26) reacts with defensive coach Charlton Warren on the sidelines after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, 2016.

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Charlton Warren to serve as the football team’s defensive backs coach.

Warren, who turns 40 on Tuesday, agreed to a two-year contract with an annual salary of $450,000, UT officials confirmed to GoVols247.

"Coach Warren is a passionate, knowledgeable and driven football coach that has an outstanding history of developing defensive backs on the collegiate level,” said Vols head coach Butch Jones. “He also has a great reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country with strong ties to our recruiting areas.”

“We feel extremely fortunate to add someone of his caliber to our coaching staff and our defensive meeting room.”

Warren served as defensive backs coach at North Carolina the last two seasons. He replaces Willie Martinez, who served as the Vols' defensive backs coach for the past four seasons.

Martinez made $395,000 annually with a max bonus of $93,600 at UT, according to USA TODAY's assistant coaches salary database. Warren made $314,650 annually with a max bonus of $46,521 at North Carolina.

Jones said he has the "utmost respect" for Martinez as a coach and a person.

"I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Tennessee program over the past four seasons," Jones said of Martinez. "Making changes on your staff is never easy, but we feel it's necessary as we move forward as a program."

During the 2016 season, Tennessee's defense allowed 230.7 passing yards per game and 18 passing touchdowns.

North Carolina posted the 12th-best passing defense in the FBS in 2016, allowing only 180.8 yards per game through the air. The Tar Heels allowed only 11 passing touchdowns, the fourth-fewest in the country.

Warren spent the 2014 season as the secondary coach at Nebraska. Prior to joining Nebraska, Warren began his coaching career at his alma mater Air Force, where he spent nine seasons starting in 2005.

The Atlanta native was a three-year letterman as a defensive back for Air Force, where he graduated in 1999.

Last week, UT hired Rock Gullickson as director of strength and conditioning.

Warren’s coaching career

Years School Position 2017- Tennessee Defensive backs coach 2015-16 North Carolina Defensive backs coach 2014 Nebraska Secondary coach 2012-13 Air Force Associate head coach/Defensive coordinator/Secondary coach 2008-11 Air Force Co-Defensive coordinator/Secondary coach/Recruiting coordinator

