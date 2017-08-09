WFMY
Thomas Martens, Molly Martens Corbett Found Guilty In Jason Corbett Trial

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:46 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens Corbett were both found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Molly's husband Jason Corbett back in 2015.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for more on this story as it develops. 

 

