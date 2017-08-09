Thomas Martens, Molly Martens Corbett Found Guilty In Jason Corbett Trial

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens Corbett were both found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Molly's husband Jason Corbett back in 2015.

Just heard Molly say "I'm really sorry" as she's taken away @WFMY — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) August 9, 2017

