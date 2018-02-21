REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- As a hospital Chaplain and Minister, Ben Vogler has always looked up to Reverend Billy Graham.

"His message was always pure and simple. And it was always about coming to the cross and coming to Christ," Vogler said.

Of the 5 crusades Vogler went to, one stands out: Charlotte in 1996.

"When we arrived it was pouring down rain. The bottom had just dropped out and it continued to do so for the next hour," Vogler explained.

But as Graham took the podium to speak, Vogler says the rain stopped.

"As soon as he walked out, this monsoon rain that had been going all this time stopped. I mean it just stopped," Vogler said. "He gave his message. And when he finished, it (the rain) started again."

At the time, Vogler joked with others in attendance that God had stopped the rain so Graham could speak. Twenty-two years later, he wonders if it really was divine intervention

"You can't help but be touched a little bit by that and think there's something going on here," he said. "And I think it's God."



