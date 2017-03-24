UNC Advances To Elite Eight After 92-80 Win Against Butler

MEMPHIS, TN -- North Carolina is now within of a second straight Final Four.
The No. 1 seed in the South Region led by as many as 20 points before beating fourth-seeded Butler 92-80 in Memphis, Tennessee. That sent UNC back to the regional final, the latest step toward its season-long goal of returning to the national championship game and playing for the title that slipped away in last year's loss to Villanova.
The Tar Heels (30-7) will face the UCLA-Kentucky winner on Sunday.
