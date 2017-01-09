UNC QB Trubisky Declares For NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Donte Wilkins (1) chases in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. (Photo: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, NC -- University of North Carolina will have another starting QB in the 2017-2018 season as junior quarterback Mitch Trubisky has elected to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Trubisky posted the following statement on the website theplayerstribune: “After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. This has been the most difficult decision of my life because of the unbelievable people and experiences I’ve had at the University of North Carolina. It's hard to leave a special place like UNC, which has had such a huge impact on my life and helped make me into the man I am today. I'm so thankful for my family, my teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, academic staff and all the fans of Tar Heel nation. You guys have helped me in so many ways and have shared experiences with me that I will cherish and be thankful for the rest of my life. I love UNC and it’s a privilege to call myself a Tar Heel.”



UNC head coach Larry Fedora said, “Mitch is a great representative of the University of North Carolina. He’s everything you would want in a student-athlete. My role throughout this process was to provide him with as much information as we could obtain so he could make the best decision for him and his family. He patiently waited for his opportunity to play at UNC and when that chance came this year, he had one of best seasons in school history. We support his decision and look forward to watching him play at the next level.”



In his first year as a starter in 2016, Trubisky set UNC single-season records for touchdown passes (30), completions (304), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards).

The NFL Draft is April 27-29, 2017.

