UNC To Take On Kentucky In The Elite Eight Sunday On WFMY News 2

Joel Berry II Postgame Interview After UNC's Win Over Butler

Associated Press , WFMY 12:03 AM. EDT March 25, 2017

MEMPHIS, TN -- North Carolina is now within of a second straight Final Four.



The No. 1 seed in the South Region led by as many as 20 points before beating fourth-seeded Butler 92-80 in Memphis, Tennessee. 

That sent UNC back to the regional final, the latest step toward its season-long goal of returning to the national championship game and playing for the title that slipped away in last year's loss to Villanova.



The Tar Heels (30-7) will face Kentucky on Sunday. You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2 at 5:05 p.m. 
 

The South Carolina vs. Florida/Wisconsin winner game will air first on Sunday starting at 2:20 p.m. the UNC game follows.

