UNC Wins 6th NCAA Championship Title After Beating Gonzaga 71-65

A general view as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

North Carolina (32-7, No. 1 - South region) vs. Gonzaga (37-1, No. 1 - West region)

A wider view of the fans inside the Dean Dome!

Crowds rush the Dean Dome after UNC win!

UNC beats Gonzaga 71-65!

UNC wakes up at the end in the final minute of play!

10:54 p.m. - Tough play by Hicks. Plus the foul. Misses the FT though. Heels up 44-43.

10:47 p.m. - TAR...... HEELS!!!!

10:46 p.m. - FOUR fouls on Collins. That's really bad news for Gonzaga fans.

10:11 p.m. - Gonzaga leads at the half 35-32 against UNC

10:02 p.m. - UNC Fans Dean Dome! "I put my hands up!"

9:53 p.m. - SO many open 3's for Gonzaga...

9:46 p.m. - The entertainment on Franklin Street!

9:45 p.m. - Heels getting back in it! Gonzaga leads 21-19 against #UNC

9:40 p.m. - Media timeout: Gonzaga's up 19-14 with 10:39 left in the 1st. Gonzaga's Josh Perkins leads all scorers with 8. @WFMY #nationalchampionship

9:28 p.m. - 1st media timeout: Both teams shooting 2-7. 3's on both ends got crowd going though. UNC's up 8-7 in the #nationalchampionship @WFMY

9:22 p.m. - Theo Pinson gets on it early. Scores first. Tar Heels lead 4-2 against Gonzaga!

9:10 p.m. - UNC fans at the Dean Dome ready to get it started!

Loud cheers as the #tarheels pop up on the big screen at the Dean Dome @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/eq4AKLThbj — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 4, 2017

9:05 p.m. - UNC men's basketball players head back to the locker room ahead of game!

.@UNC_Basketball senior Kennedy Meeks headed back to the locker room ahead of tonight's NCAA Final....@WFMY #UNCon2 pic.twitter.com/kkFonnuGwa — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 4, 2017

7:51 p.m. - A hot spot on Franklin Street already all sold out!

7:48 p.m. - UNC fans ready to get the Dean Smith Center a rockin'

It's gonna be a loud one in here tonight @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9fQByHnhyA — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017

7:44 p.m. - And the cheering begins!!!!

7:40 p.m. - That classic championship basketball song hits a milestone!

Read: March Madness Championship Song ‘One Shining Moment' Turns 30

7:09 p.m. - UNC fans send team off to the stadium in Phoenix!

6:58 p.m. - A look inside the stadium before the #NationalChampionship game.

6:50 p.m. - Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime

Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime.....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/2QHZgnRZZ4 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2017

6:49 p.m. - Check out that scoreboard!

Looking up at the scoreboard from court side in Glendale.....@WFMY #UNCon2 pic.twitter.com/UQbVeLaSNQ — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2017

6:45 p.m. - Silent Smith Center but not for long!

In a few hours these seats will be filled with passionate Tar Heels hoping for redemption. 1 year ago I as sitting with 'em @WFMY #UNCOn2 pic.twitter.com/5qcwcE2mAF — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017

6:30 p.m. - UNC dad takes son who's a Duke fan to Smith Center.

Watch this young Duke fan argue w/ his Tar Heels dad. You can watch the whole thing tonight @ 8pm during our sports special on @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/CYQQ2exSk6 — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017

6:15 p.m. - Possible storms impacting UNC fans waiting to get into Smith Center.

Smith Center staff moving the fans inside the Koury Natatorium next door. Due to T-storm warnings. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jRwfz3FlmE — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017

6:00 p.m. - Fans with their umbrellas!

5:50 p.m. - UNC fans not letting the rain stop them!

Just 5 guys...huddling under 3 umbrellas...waiting for 4 hours in the rain to get good seats in Dean Dome for the watch party @WFMY #UNCOn2 pic.twitter.com/ke96AeyWIc — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017

Here's some facts to get you ready for tipoff as the Tar Heels pursue their sixth national championship!

In the last game of the season, UNC and Gonzaga are meeting for the first time since 2009. The Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 98-77 in the Sweet 16 round en route to their fifth national title. Gonzaga beat UNC 82-74 in the preseason NIT in the 2006-2007 season.

Carolina's 77-76 win against Oregon Saturday was its 122nd NCAA Tournament win.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 in national championship games when both teams are No. 1 seeds.

This is the second time in school history that UNC has reached the national title game in consecutive seasons. Carolina reached the title game in 1981 and 1982.

UNC’s Kennedy Meeks tied a career high with 25 points in Saturday’s 77-76 win against Oregon.

Gonzaga is playing in its first final four and first national championship game. The Bulldogs' only loss came to BYU on Feb. 25.

Here's a gallery of UNC's win against Oregon Saturday in the national semifinal:

