UNC Wins 6th NCAA Championship Title After Beating Gonzaga 71-65

North Carolina (32-7, No. 1 - South region) vs. Gonzaga (37-1, No. 1 - West region)
A wider view of the fans inside the Dean Dome!
Fans on the Court!!!!! @WFMY #uncon2 #goheels pic.twitter.com/4bQpLwPb6y— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 4, 2017
Crowds rush the Dean Dome after UNC win!
Fans rush the court!!!! TARRRR HEEEELLLLSSSS @WFMY #UNCON2 pic.twitter.com/Dd5Qn2wgmq— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 4, 2017
UNC beats Gonzaga 71-65!
UNC wakes up at the end in the final minute of play!
10:54 p.m. - Tough play by Hicks. Plus the foul. Misses the FT though. Heels up 44-43.
10:47 p.m. - TAR...... HEELS!!!!
TARRRRRRRRR @WFMY #UNCON2 #GoHeels #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/MYgpTGgEF6— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 4, 2017
10:46 p.m. - FOUR fouls on Collins. That's really bad news for Gonzaga fans.
10:11 p.m. - Gonzaga leads at the half 35-32 against UNC
10:02 p.m. - UNC Fans Dean Dome! "I put my hands up!"
Hands up for the free throws @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/S5KOVLFxQo— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 4, 2017
9:53 p.m. - SO many open 3's for Gonzaga...
9:46 p.m. - The entertainment on Franklin Street!
The sideline entertainment on Franklin St is key!! She's got some moves!! #UNCOn2 #NCAAChampionship @WFMY pic.twitter.com/brbouUKO7d— Chad Silber (@ChadSilber) April 4, 2017
9:45 p.m. - Heels getting back in it! Gonzaga leads 21-19 against #UNC
9:40 p.m. - Media timeout: Gonzaga's up 19-14 with 10:39 left in the 1st. Gonzaga's Josh Perkins leads all scorers with 8. @WFMY #nationalchampionship
9:28 p.m. - 1st media timeout: Both teams shooting 2-7. 3's on both ends got crowd going though. UNC's up 8-7 in the #nationalchampionship @WFMY
9:22 p.m. - Theo Pinson gets on it early. Scores first. Tar Heels lead 4-2 against Gonzaga!
9:10 p.m. - UNC fans at the Dean Dome ready to get it started!
Loud cheers as the #tarheels pop up on the big screen at the Dean Dome @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/eq4AKLThbj— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 4, 2017
9:05 p.m. - UNC men's basketball players head back to the locker room ahead of game!
.@UNC_Basketball senior Kennedy Meeks headed back to the locker room ahead of tonight's NCAA Final....@WFMY #UNCon2 pic.twitter.com/kkFonnuGwa— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 4, 2017
7:51 p.m. - A hot spot on Franklin Street already all sold out!
This is the line to get into Varsity on Franklin Street. It's sold out. #UNCOn2 #UNCvsGonzaga #NCAAChampionship @WFMY pic.twitter.com/2baYAwer6w— Chad Silber (@ChadSilber) April 3, 2017
7:48 p.m. - UNC fans ready to get the Dean Smith Center a rockin'
It's gonna be a loud one in here tonight @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9fQByHnhyA— Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017
7:44 p.m. - And the cheering begins!!!!
Cheering for #Tarheels AND throwing some 2's!!!!! @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/K9YLbM3atv— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
7:40 p.m. - That classic championship basketball song hits a milestone!
Read: March Madness Championship Song ‘One Shining Moment' Turns 30
7:09 p.m. - UNC fans send team off to the stadium in Phoenix!
Happening now: @UNC_Basketball fans send the team off to the stadium for the #NationalChampionship 🎥: Curt Brossman #UNCon2 @WFMY #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/XgDsYaGLnJ— Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 3, 2017
6:58 p.m. - A look inside the stadium before the #NationalChampionship game.
A look inside the stadium before the #NationalChampionship game. #UNCon2 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/fgkWVNee3i— Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 3, 2017
6:50 p.m. - Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime
Here is the entrance where both teams will run out for gametime.....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/2QHZgnRZZ4— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2017
6:49 p.m. - Check out that scoreboard!
Looking up at the scoreboard from court side in Glendale.....@WFMY #UNCon2 pic.twitter.com/UQbVeLaSNQ— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2017
6:45 p.m. - Silent Smith Center but not for long!
In a few hours these seats will be filled with passionate Tar Heels hoping for redemption. 1 year ago I as sitting with 'em @WFMY #UNCOn2 pic.twitter.com/5qcwcE2mAF— Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017
6:30 p.m. - UNC dad takes son who's a Duke fan to Smith Center.
Watch this young Duke fan argue w/ his Tar Heels dad. You can watch the whole thing tonight @ 8pm during our sports special on @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/CYQQ2exSk6— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
6:15 p.m. - Possible storms impacting UNC fans waiting to get into Smith Center.
Smith Center staff moving the fans inside the Koury Natatorium next door. Due to T-storm warnings. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jRwfz3FlmE— Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 3, 2017
6:00 p.m. - Fans with their umbrellas!
Crowd doubled in size in about 15 minutes. @WFMY #uncon2 pic.twitter.com/BedxiFuuuE— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
5:50 p.m. - UNC fans not letting the rain stop them!
Just 5 guys...huddling under 3 umbrellas...waiting for 4 hours in the rain to get good seats in Dean Dome for the watch party @WFMY #UNCOn2 pic.twitter.com/ke96AeyWIc— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) April 3, 2017
Here's some facts to get you ready for tipoff as the Tar Heels pursue their sixth national championship!
- In the last game of the season, UNC and Gonzaga are meeting for the first time since 2009. The Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 98-77 in the Sweet 16 round en route to their fifth national title. Gonzaga beat UNC 82-74 in the preseason NIT in the 2006-2007 season.
- Carolina's 77-76 win against Oregon Saturday was its 122nd NCAA Tournament win.
- The Tar Heels are 3-0 in national championship games when both teams are No. 1 seeds.
- This is the second time in school history that UNC has reached the national title game in consecutive seasons. Carolina reached the title game in 1981 and 1982.
- UNC’s Kennedy Meeks tied a career high with 25 points in Saturday’s 77-76 win against Oregon.
- Gonzaga is playing in its first final four and first national championship game. The Bulldogs' only loss came to BYU on Feb. 25.
Here's a gallery of UNC's win against Oregon Saturday in the national semifinal:
