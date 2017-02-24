UNCG Basketball Postpones VMI Game Due To Team Illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG Men's Basketball is pushing back its game against VMI due to an illness that has impacted the team.
The game is now scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Fleming Gymnasium. UNCG athletics said they pushed back the game only a couple of hours in hopes to buy their players some time to relax and get rested.
UNCG says the illness has also impacted the coaching staff.
All tickets will still be honored for the game.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs