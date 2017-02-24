UNCG Basketball Postpones VMI Game Due To Team Illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG Men's Basketball is pushing back its game against VMI due to an illness that has impacted the team.

The game is now scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Fleming Gymnasium. UNCG athletics said they pushed back the game only a couple of hours in hopes to buy their players some time to relax and get rested.

Due to an illness that has impacted @UNCGBasketball student-athletes & staff, Saturday's game vs. VMI will now tip-off at 7 p.m. in Fleming pic.twitter.com/pWRI2M1iHP — UNCG Athletics (@uncgsports) February 25, 2017

UNCG says the illness has also impacted the coaching staff.

All tickets will still be honored for the game.

