UNCG Loses In NIT Against Syracuse But A Win For Greensboro

Watch Party at the Greensboro Coliseum

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:19 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG fell to Syracuse in the first round of the NIT.

Syracuse beat UNCG, 90-77. However, the game was a special one for Senior, Diante Baldwin who played his final game tonight in a UNCG uniform.

Baldwin held down scoring 19 points. The Spartans had a great season this year as SoCon Regular Season Champs, BIT Bid & 25-10 record.

UNCG proudly served in the NIT despite comments made by Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Men’s Basketball during the ACC Tournament.

Boeheim said, “There’s no value to playing in Greensboro. None.” The comment got tweeted and that was enough for the City of Greensboro to fire back.

The City of Greensboro fired back and tweeted “We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the first round anywhere. At least it’s a quick ride home.”

The City of Greensboro also tweeted after the loss against Syracuse. The tweet reads, "Congratulations Syracuse on its first round NIT win. Proud of the effort by UNCG. The orange is welcome to Greensboro anytime." 

Students and UNCG staff gathered for a watch party at the school to cheer on their team. 

The community also tweeted UNCG on a great season. 

