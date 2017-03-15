UNCG Loses In NIT Against Syracuse But A Win For Greensboro

UNCG (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG fell to Syracuse in the first round of the NIT.

Syracuse beat UNCG, 90-77. However, the game was a special one for Senior, Diante Baldwin who played his final game tonight in a UNCG uniform.

Baldwin held down scoring 19 points. The Spartans had a great season this year as SoCon Regular Season Champs, BIT Bid & 25-10 record.

UNCG proudly served in the NIT despite comments made by Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Men’s Basketball during the ACC Tournament.

Boeheim said, “There’s no value to playing in Greensboro. None.” The comment got tweeted and that was enough for the City of Greensboro to fire back.

The City of Greensboro fired back and tweeted “We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the first round anywhere. At least it’s a quick ride home.”

The City of Greensboro also tweeted after the loss against Syracuse. The tweet reads, "Congratulations Syracuse on its first round NIT win. Proud of the effort by UNCG. The orange is welcome to Greensboro anytime."

Congratulations Syracuse on its first round #NIT win. Proud of the effort by @UNCGBasketball. The 🍊 is welcome to Greensboro anytime. — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 16, 2017

Students and UNCG staff gathered for a watch party at the school to cheer on their team.

And the game is underway and the home crowd is cheering for @UNCGBasketball. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/b1eMg0oWIY — Bailey Pennington (@Bailey_Marie93) March 15, 2017

The community also tweeted UNCG on a great season.

Over the last few days many folks became @UNCG fans. We are proud of our team and hope you continue to support them. #letsgoG https://t.co/hUkIwtH8HE — Andrew Cagle (@HawRiver_Squire) March 16, 2017

Im feeling kinda sentimental. The amount of growth in @dbaldwin_20 & White throughout careers was amazing #thanksforthememories #letsgoG — Brad (@Dash_Spartan) March 16, 2017

No shock that @UNCGBasketball fought til the very end as they have all year. Thanks for an incredible seaon. Bright future #letsgoG — Tim George (@TBGboro) March 16, 2017

Props to you guys for representing the city well. Hopefully Jim Boeheim will see the value of Greensboro. #uncg #Greensboro #letsgoG https://t.co/KTJq7pQqZ8 — Michael Shelton (@mr_sheltonius) March 16, 2017

