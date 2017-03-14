WFMY
UNCG-Syracuse Game Postponed to Wednesday

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:26 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

Tonight's NIT game between Syracuse and UNCG has been postponed because of the weather. 

A Syracuse Twitter account confirmed the postponement Tuesday afternoon. 

The game will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Carrier Dome.

