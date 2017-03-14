UNCG-Syracuse Game Postponed to Wednesday

Tonight's NIT game between Syracuse and UNCG has been postponed because of the weather.
A Syracuse Twitter account confirmed the postponement Tuesday afternoon.
Tonight's NIT game between SU and UNCG has been postponed because of the weather. It will be played March 15 at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.— Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 14, 2017
The game will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Carrier Dome.
