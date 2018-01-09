What To Know: New NC A&T Football Coach Sam Washington

New NC A&T football coach Sam Washington greets fans after being introduced at a news conference on Tuesday. WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO - North Carolina A&T coach Rod Broadway took the Aggies to the top and now it's Sam Washington's job to keep them there.

Washington was introduced Tuesday at a news conference after Broadway said good bye. The former defensive coordinator was moved by being named Broadway's successor a month after helping the Aggies finish a perfect 12-0 season, the first in their history.

"I don’t think it has," said Washington when asked if the decision had hit him yet. "I can sense it, but people talk about surreal moments. And I think I am truly experiencing that right now."

"Our formula has been to stop the run," Washington said. "Offensively, protect the football and win the kicking game. That formula will remain the recipe for this football team."

"If you want to have a winning program, stop people," Washington said. "If they don't score, you don't lose."

Washington became the defensive coordinator in 2011 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2015.

Some other notable factoids about Washington:

In two seasons, A&T finished second in the county in total defense.

The Aggies' defense has never finished outside the top 30 nationally under Washington. They've only finished outside the top 20 once.

A&T has had the best defense, statistically, in the MEAC twice.

Washington played four seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

He's a Mississippi Valley State graduate and was inducted to the MVSU Hall of Fame in 2006.

Broadway retired after a seven-year run where he was 59-22 and won two Celebration Bowl championships.

"When it’s time, you know, you know and it’s time," Broadway said. "I couldn't be more grateful than I am because of this great game and because of the people I’ve been associated with over the years. This game has taken me so far."

