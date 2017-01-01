Politics

Appeals Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

Read Story
Crime

U.S. Marshals Arrest 2 Men Accused In High Point Shooting

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
Local

NC Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Goes Off Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Read Story Staff
Local

Coach K Helps Cancer Patient Get Duke/UNC Tickets

Read Story WNCN
Programs

UNC vs. Duke & The Grammys On WFMY News 2 This Week

Read Story WFMY News 2 Digital
HEADLINES

Updated 4:13 PM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • Woman Quits Job and Immediately Wins $3 Million in Lottery

      Woman Quits Job and Immediately Wins $3 Million in Lottery
    • This! Seniors' Adorable Spoof of 'Carpool Karaoke'

      This! Seniors' Adorable Spoof of 'Carpool Karaoke'
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Greensboro, NC
    8 PM
    33°
    2 AM
    26°
    8 AM
    27°
    2 PM
    47°