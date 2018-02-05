Child's injuries

FORSYTH COUNTY - A Winston-Salem woman says her daughter told her a teacher bit her daughter’s hand at school. Dominique Davis says the incident happened on January 24 at Middle Fork Elementary School in Walkertown.

Davis says her daughter came home from school with a gash to her finger. When Davis took her daughter to urgent care, she says she was informed she had an infection caused by a human bite and a broken finger.

Dominique Davis

Davis’ 4-year-old daughter was in a Pre-K special needs class due to intense seizures. She has some limitations communicating, but was eventually able to tell her mother it was a teacher who bit her.

Davis filed a report with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and has since pulled her daughter out of Middle Fork Elementary. Her daughter started at a new school Monday.

Brent Campbell with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools confirms the district was made aware of an incident on January 26. They were alerted to a possible injury in the classroom at Middle Fork Elementary. The district has opened an investigation, but Campbell says no teacher has been removed from the classroom or received disciplinary action so far. He said it’s impossible to know how long an investigation could take, but it’s done by an administration, legal and human resources team. He says privacy laws keep him from releasing certain details.

© 2018 WFMY-TV