Luke Maye Makes Top-20 Wooden Award Watch List

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES – University of North Carolina forward Luke Maye is one of 20 players on the John R. Wooden Award late-season watch list announced today by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.



Maye, a junior from Huntersville, N.C., leads Carolina in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding at 10.3 per game. Maye and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III are the only players in the ACC on the Wooden Award list. They are the only players in the top five in the ACC in scoring and rebounding and the only players in the top 10 in the league in those categories and field goal percentage.



Maye has scored 20 or more points 11 times, 25 or more six times, has 12 double-doubles and seven games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 NCAA Tournament South Regional has led UNC in scoring 13 times, in rebounding 17 times and both nine times. The Tar Heels are 8-1 when he leads in scoring and rebounding.



Players not appearing on this list are still eligible for the national ballot, which will be announced in early March and will consist of 15 top players. Voting begins at the end of the season, and voters, consisting of 1,000 members of the national college basketball media, will take into account the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

