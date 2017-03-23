WFMY
Marcus Paige Talks D League, Tournament, Tar Heels, And Wedding Plans

Marcus Paige was in Greensboro with his D-League team. He took time with the media to talk about a little bit of everything.

Liz Crawford , WFMY 9:19 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.  --  Former UNC basketball star Marcus Paige was in town with his D-League team, the Salt Lake City Stars to take on the Greensboro Swarm.

Marcus took time to talk to the media about a little bit of everything. He said life after college has been good and he's enjoying his time in the D-League.

Paige revealed that he visited the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill Wednesday before the team left for Memphis. He told them they need to play a lot better than they did in the Arkansas game.  Paige also said while his bracket is still not totally busted, he did have UNC defeating Villanova 77-74 in the National Championship game, which won't happen because 'Nova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Wisconsin.

On a personal note, Paige is enjoying this time in his life and preparing for his wedding this coming August in Chapel Hill.

