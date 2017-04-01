Meeks' Career Night Helps Lift Heels to Title Game

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots against Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) in the first half in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX – The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back to the national title game, and once again a Charlotte local was a key factor.

Former West Charlotte Lion Kennedy Meeks was at his absolute best for the Heels Saturday, tying his career-high 25 points in a 77-76 victory over Oregon. The 25 points was easily Meeks’ most in tournament play, surpassing the 16 he scored against Arkansas in the second round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

During a sloppy first half that featured poor shooting from both teams, Meeks shined, leading all players with 14 points on 6-of-7 from the field. He also pulled down 5 first-half rebounds. He finished the game with 14 boards, including the game-winner with just 4 seconds left on the clock.

Meeks' performance wasn't without its flaws, though. With 5.2 seconds left, Carolina's big man went to the line with a chance to give the Heels a three-point lead. Meeks missed both shots, but a Theo Pinson rebound kept the ball in UNC's possession.





