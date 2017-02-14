Meet Diante And Sam, Lifelong Friends And Recent Rivals

Diante Baldwin and Sam Hunt (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- WFMY News 2 caught up with UNCG's Diante Baldwin and N.C. A&T's Sam Hunt. The two are lifelong best friends and recent rivals.

Baldwin and Hunt grew up playing basketball together. They told WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright they met when they were six-years-old on the basketball court.

By the time the two were ready for college, they were best friends and actually wanted to go to the same school and play together.

Diante Baldwin ended up at UNCG. Sam Hunt is at N.C. A&T, both playing basketball and achieving their goals.

This past November, Baldwin and Hunt met one last time on the hardwood, this time as opponents.

WFMY asked the friends who the better player is. Watch the video above to hear their answer.

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright played a game of "PIG" with Baldwin and Hunt.





