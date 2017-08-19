Meet The New WSSU Ram Mascot Logo

Winston-Salem State University New Logo (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Rams will have a new mascot logo this year just in time for the football season.

On Saturday, Winston-Salem State University unveiled a new logo design during a big fanfare event. The logo pays tribute to the university’s past while looking into an energized new look for the future. The new Ran head logo will be used on spirit gear and as décor across the campus. One Hero Creative based in Winston-Salem helped to create the new design.

The Ram has been the mascot since 1932. Theodore Hayes, a student who played basketball on the school’s first team came up with the name. In 1978, Amon was chosen as the mascot’s name.

The event included meeting student-athletes and coaches and a performance by the Red Sea of Sound marching band.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV